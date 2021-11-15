Butternut Squash Risotto with Mascarpone
Pureed squash and mascarpone make this risotto extra-luscious. You'll have more squash puree than you need for the risotto—incorporate the leftovers into a batch of lasagna or stir a spoonful into your morning bowl of oatmeal.
EatingWell Magazine, December 2021
Gallery
Credit: Victor Protasio
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Refrigerate squash puree (Steps 1-3) for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2/3 cup
Per Serving:
376 calories; fat 21g; cholesterol 37mg; sodium 274mg; carbohydrates 38g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 4g; sugars 5g; saturated fat 9g; vitamin a iu 4366IU; potassium 119mg.