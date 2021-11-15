Butternut Squash Risotto with Mascarpone

Pureed squash and mascarpone make this risotto extra-luscious. You'll have more squash puree than you need for the risotto—incorporate the leftovers into a batch of lasagna or stir a spoonful into your morning bowl of oatmeal.

Eric Adjepong
EatingWell Magazine, December 2021

active:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
8

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.

  • Halve squash lengthwise and scoop out seeds. (Discard or save for another use.) Place cut-side up on the prepared pan. Divide butter and brown sugar between the halves. Roast until soft, 50 to 60 minutes. Let cool until easy to handle, about 10 minutes.

  • Scoop out the flesh and transfer to a blender or food processor. Add any liquid from the pan, along with cinnamon and nutmeg. Blend until smooth. Set aside 1/2 cup of puree for the risotto; reserve the remainder for another use.

  • Bring broth to a simmer in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat so the broth remains steaming, but not simmering.

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring often, until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in rice and cook, stirring often, until it is lightly toasted, about 2 minutes. Add wine and stir, scraping any bits from the bottom of the pan.

  • Stir 1/2 cup of hot broth into the rice. Cook, stirring frequently, until the liquid has been absorbed. Reduce heat to medium-low. Continue to cook, adding broth 1/2 cup at a time and stirring frequently after each addition, until most of the liquid is absorbed before adding more broth, until the rice is just tender and the risotto is creamy, 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Stir in the reserved 1/2 cup of squash puree, mascarpone and salt. Serve immediately with basil and Parmesan, if desired.

To make ahead

Refrigerate squash puree (Steps 1-3) for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2/3 cup
Per Serving:
376 calories; fat 21g; cholesterol 37mg; sodium 274mg; carbohydrates 38g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 4g; sugars 5g; saturated fat 9g; vitamin a iu 4366IU; potassium 119mg.
