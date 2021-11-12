Malva Pudding

One of Washington, D.C.-based chef Eric Adjepong's favorite desserts is this pudding that hails from South Africa. When it comes out of the oven, it gets soaked with a rich custard. Sift a bit of confectioners' sugar over the top before serving, if you'd like, for a snowy finale.

Eric Adjepong
EatingWell Magazine, December 2021

Ingredients

Pudding
Glaze

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a 9-inch-square baking pan with cooking spray.

  • To prepare pudding: Whisk all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl. Whisk eggs, milk and 2/3 cup sugar in a large bowl until thick and pourable, about 2 minutes. Stir in melted butter, jam and vinegar. Add the flour mixture in three additions, stirring until smooth after each. Pour into the prepared pan.

  • Bake the pudding until it pulls away from the sides and the top is golden, about 25 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, prepare glaze: Heat cream, sugar, butter and water in a small saucepan over medium heat, whisking gently, just until the butter is melted and the mixture is smooth, about 5 minutes. Do not let it boil. Cover and keep warm.

  • When the pudding comes out of the oven, pour the warm glaze over it. Let cool for 15 minutes before serving.

To make ahead

Store airtight at room temperature for up to 1 day. Reheat before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 piece
Per Serving:
230 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 65mg; sodium 245mg; carbohydrates 27g; protein 3g; sugars 21g; saturated fat 8g; vitamin a iu 476IU; potassium 64mg.
