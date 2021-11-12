Red Wine-Braised Lamb Shanks
Cooking the lamb shanks low and slow makes this tough cut of meat meltingly tender. Paired with a rich red-wine gravy, it's a real winner. Short ribs or oxtails are also good candidates for this treatment. The recipe makes a generous amount of sauce, so if there is any left over, toss it with pasta or use it as the base of a chili or stew.
EatingWell Magazine, December 2021
Gallery
Credit: Victor Protasio
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Refrigerate for up to 2 days.
Tip
Look for small lamb shanks, about 12 ounces each or 6 pounds total. If you can only get larger ones, remove the cooked meat from the bones and divide it among your guests.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:5 oz. lamb & 2/3 cup sauce
Per Serving:
431 calories; fat 14g; cholesterol 156mg; sodium 499mg; carbohydrates 14g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 54g; sugars 5g; niacin equivalents 14mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 2930IU; vitamin b6 1mg; potassium 1064mg.