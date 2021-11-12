Slow-Cooker Mulled Wine

A warm tipple like this mulled wine is the perfect antidote to a chilly winter's night. A full-bodied wine with plenty of tannins is best for mulling because it holds its own against the spices.

Eric Adjepong
EatingWell Magazine, December 2021

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
9

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine wine, cider, brandy (or applejack), maple syrup, vinegar, orange zest and juice, allspice, cloves, star anise, cardamom and cinnamon sticks in a slow cooker or large pot. Cover and cook on Low in the slow cooker or on the lowest possible setting of the stovetop burner until hot, about 1 hour.

    Advertisement

  • Strain the mulled wine through a fine-mesh sieve; discard solids. Serve warm, garnished with orange slices and cinnamon sticks, if desired.

Equipment

Slow cooker

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
5 oz.
Per Serving:
137 calories; sodium 7mg; carbohydrates 15g; sugars 12g; vitamin a iu 20IU; potassium 198mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/30/2022