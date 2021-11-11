Cumin-Roasted Carrots with Dill Yogurt

The caramelized sweetness of the roasted carrots plays well with the herbed yogurt sauce and spiced pepitas. Look for carrots that are around the same size so they cook evenly.

Eric Adjepong
EatingWell Magazine, December 2021

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Toss pepitas, 1 tablespoon coconut oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt and ground cumin in a medium bowl. Spread into an even layer on the prepared pan. Bake the pepitas, stirring once, until golden brown and toasted, 10 to 12 minutes.

  • Increase oven temperature to 425°.

  • Heat the remaining 3 tablespoons coconut oil, honey, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, 1 teaspoon paprika, pepper and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small saucepan over medium heat until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and whisk in 2 tablespoons garlic and lime juice.

  • If using medium carrots, halve lengthwise. Place carrots on a large rimmed baking sheet or roasting pan, pour the honey mixture over them and toss well. Spread into an even layer. Roast the carrots, flipping halfway through, until tender and lightly browned, about 40 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk yogurt, dill, mayonnaise, olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, the remaining 2 teaspoons garlic, 1 teaspoon paprika and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl.

  • Serve the carrots with the sauce and pepitas. Garnish with chives and lime zest, if desired.

To make ahead

Store pepitas (Steps 1-2) airtight for up to 3 days. Refrigerate sauce (Step 6) for up to 1 day.

Equipment

Parchment paper

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup carrots & 1/4 cup sauce
Per Serving:
316 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 5mg; sodium 358mg; carbohydrates 30g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 10g; sugars 19g; niacin equivalents 2mg; saturated fat 7g; vitamin a iu 28779IU; potassium 753mg.
