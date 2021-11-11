Make-Ahead Cinnamon Rolls
Here's one take on wake and bake—you do all the prep work the day before and let the rolls have their final rise in the fridge while you sleep. Not only does that allow them to develop extra flavor, you get more shut-eye.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Step-by-Step Photos: How to Roll Cinnamon Rolls
Step 1: Gently roll dough out on a lightly floured surface into an 18-by-15-inch rectangle with the long side facing you. Sprinkle with the cinnamon-sugar filling, leaving a 1-inch border at the top.
Step 2. Carefully roll up the dough beginning with the edge closest to you, starting in the center and working your way to the sides to maintain a uniform cylinder. Stop when you get to the border.
Step 3. Pinch the edge (without sugar) into the dough to seal the log. You may need to go back over the seam again to ensure the cylinder is well sealed.
Step 4. Slide a long strand of unflavored dental floss under the log, cross the ends over the top and pull to cut the dough. Repeat so you have 12 equal portions. (A knife might tear and/or flatten the rolls.)
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Prepare though Step 6, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.
Let stand at room temperature for 1 hour before baking.
Equipment
Unflavored dental floss or a wire cheese cutter