Pecan-Cherry Toasted Muesli Yogurt Cups

Full of healthy whole grains, nuts, seeds and dried fruit, granola seems healthy. But its coating of oil and sweeteners can equal a wallop of calories and added sugar. Enter muesli: it has the hearty goodness of granola, but without those other extras. Keep some on hand to pair with yogurt or make these cute parfaits for a morning buffet.

Stacey Ballis
EatingWell Magazine, December 2021

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F.

    Advertisement

  • Combine oats, almonds, pecans, coconut, wheat germ (or bran) and cinnamon in a large bowl. Mix well. Spread in an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet.

  • Bake, stirring halfway through, until the edges are toasty and golden, about 15 minutes. Sprinkle the muesli with salt and transfer the pan to a wire rack. Let cool completely, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl and stir in dried cherries.

  • Place 1/4 cup muesli in each of 8 small bowls or ramekins. Top each with 1/2 cup yogurt, then sprinkle each with 2 tablespoons of the remaining muesli.

To make ahead

Store muesli airtight at room temperature for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 2 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3/4 cup
Per Serving:
286 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 6mg; sodium 111mg; carbohydrates 35g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 11g; sugars 21g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 4g; vitamin a iu 9IU; potassium 420mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/14/2022