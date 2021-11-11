Cranberry Clafoutis
One of Colorado chef Eric Skokan's favorite desserts is this simple French dish. The sweet, custardy cake is a wonderful foil for tart cranberries.
I recommend starting this at 450 for about 15 minutes and then lowering the temperature to 350 and cook at least 15 more minutes or until center is set and doesn’t jiggle. I also poured a bit of batter into the pan and baked it for 5 minutes before removing it and adding the cranberries and rest of the batter.
This was easy and delicious. Served it for dessert after New Year's Eve dinner with dulce de leche ice cream, and everyone love it. I did add a few drops of almond extract, the zest of a small orange and a splash of Grand Marnier to the batter, which lifted it a little, but I think it would've been pretty darn great without those additions, too. Can't wait to make it again.
The cooking temperature should be 350 and not 450. Also, it would be good to roll the cranberries in sugar. Then it would probably taste delicious. Threw most of mine out because it was overcooked.