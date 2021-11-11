Cranberry Clafoutis

3 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

One of Colorado chef Eric Skokan's favorite desserts is this simple French dish. The sweet, custardy cake is a wonderful foil for tart cranberries.

Eric Skokan
EatingWell Magazine, December 2021

Gallery

Credit: Eric Wolfinger

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F.

    Advertisement

  • Combine milk, sugar, all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, eggs, vanilla and salt in a blender. Blend until very smooth, about 1 minute.

  • Place a 10-inch or similar shallow 1 1/2-quart baking dish in the oven for 5 minutes. Working quickly, remove it from the oven and coat with cooking spray. Immediately add cranberries to the baking dish and pour the batter over them.

  • Bake until the clafoutis is set and puffed, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool for about 15 minutes (it will deflate as it cools). Dust with confectioners' sugar, if desired, before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
scant 1/2 cup
Per Serving:
176 calories; fat 3g; cholesterol 61mg; sodium 275mg; carbohydrates 32g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 5g; sugars 18g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 170IU; potassium 138mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/30/2022