Potato & Parsnip Gratin

I was so excited about this recipe because I love parsnips, and have had wonderful parsnip gratins before, but since this included potato, I thought the parsnip might be less pronounced, and I’d be able to get my son to eat it, too. I followed the instructions meticulously, and ended up with a pan of bland, partially-cooked veg with non of the creaminess or cohesiveness that I would expect from a gratin. It was a total dud, and there was SO much of it. Tried adding more half and half and cooling longer, etc, to bring it around, but results were minimally successful. Meh.