Olive Oil-Poached Carrots & Shallots

Just like slow-poaching fish in olive oil, Colorado chef-farmer Eric Skokan has found that cooking hearty vegetables the same way is a winner. Not only is the resulting flavor fresh and pure, it gives the veggies a silky texture. Strain the oil (refrigerate for up to 4 days or freeze for up to 1 month) and use it as a base for a richly flavored vinaigrette or for basting fish or chicken.

Eric Skokan
EatingWell Magazine, December 2021

Credit: Eric Wolfinger

15 mins
45 mins
8

  • Combine carrots, water and salt in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat and cook until almost tender, about 5 minutes. Drain and return the carrots to the pan.

  • Add oil, shallots and rosemary sprigs. Cook over the lowest possible heat, without simmering, until the vegetables are very tender, 30 to 40 minutes.

  • Using a slotted spoon, remove the carrots and shallots from the oil. Garnish with chopped rosemary, if desired.

1/2 cup
150 calories; fat 10g; sodium 173mg; carbohydrates 15g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 2g; sugars 7g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 14213IU; potassium 415mg.
