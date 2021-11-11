Olive Oil-Poached Carrots & Shallots

Just like slow-poaching fish in olive oil, Colorado chef-farmer Eric Skokan has found that cooking hearty vegetables the same way is a winner. Not only is the resulting flavor fresh and pure, it gives the veggies a silky texture. Strain the oil (refrigerate for up to 4 days or freeze for up to 1 month) and use it as a base for a richly flavored vinaigrette or for basting fish or chicken.