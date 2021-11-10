Roast Pork Loin with Salsa Verde

Colorado chef-farmer Eric Skokan began raising heritage Mulefoot pigs more than a decade ago, in part because he found the taste incomparable. His pigs spend their days outdoors, munching through fields of overripe (and thus not restaurant-worthy) organic vegetables and pasture. It's worth seeking out pastured pork for its bold and complex flavor; robust sauces like this salsa verde complement it especially well. Blending an ice cube with the herbs helps preserve their vibrant color.

Eric Skokan
EatingWell Magazine, December 2021

Credit: Eric Wolfinger

20 mins
1 hr
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F.

  • Season pork with 3/4 teaspoon salt. Place it, fat-side down, in a large roasting pan or cast-iron skillet. Cook over low heat until the fat layer is brown and crisp, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Using tongs, turn the pork over. Transfer the pan to the oven. Roast until the internal temperature reaches 145°, 35 to 45 minutes. Transfer the pork to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine chervil, cilantro, parsley, 1/2 cup oil, ice cube, lemon zest, lemon juice and garlic in a blender or food processor. Pulse until smooth. Transfer to a small bowl and stir in the remaining 2 tablespoons oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt.

  • Thinly slice the pork and serve with any pan drippings and the salsa verde.

Tip

Chervil, a tender leafy herb used widely in French cuisine, tastes similar to parsley but with a gentle, slightly anise-like flavor. If your grocery store doesn't have it, you can substitute equal parts fresh parsley and tarragon for the chervil.

To make ahead

Refrigerate salsa verde (Step 4) for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

3 oz. pork & 2 Tbsp. salsa verde
285 calories; fat 21g; cholesterol 57mg; sodium 417mg; carbohydrates 2g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 21g; niacin equivalents 5mg; saturated fat 4g; vitamin a iu 136IU; vitamin b6 1mg; potassium 441mg.
