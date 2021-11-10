Escarole Salad with Pomegranates & Pistachios

Bitter escarole is an important part of the greens lineup at Colorado chef-farmer Eric Skokan's Black Cat Organic Farm in the winter, particularly when it comes to seasonal salads. Sturdy and crisp, it holds its own alongside a drizzle of garlicky dressing, juicy pomegranate arils and crunchy pistachios.

Eric Skokan
EatingWell Magazine, December 2021

Gallery

Credit: Eric Wolfinger

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk yogurt, honey and cardamom in a small bowl.

  • Mash garlic and 1/8 teaspoon salt with a fork on a cutting board to form a paste. Transfer to a large bowl and whisk in vinegar, shallot and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt. Slowly drizzle in oil while whisking. Add escarole, pomegranate arils and pistachios and toss to combine. Serve with the yogurt.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/3 cups salad & 1 Tbsp. yogurt
Per Serving:
107 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 2mg; sodium 88mg; carbohydrates 7g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 3g; sugars 4g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 934IU; potassium 226mg.
