Escarole Salad with Pomegranates & Pistachios
Bitter escarole is an important part of the greens lineup at Colorado chef-farmer Eric Skokan's Black Cat Organic Farm in the winter, particularly when it comes to seasonal salads. Sturdy and crisp, it holds its own alongside a drizzle of garlicky dressing, juicy pomegranate arils and crunchy pistachios.
EatingWell Magazine, December 2021
Gallery
Credit: Eric Wolfinger
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 1/3 cups salad & 1 Tbsp. yogurt
Per Serving:
107 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 2mg; sodium 88mg; carbohydrates 7g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 3g; sugars 4g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 934IU; potassium 226mg.