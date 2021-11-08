Celeriac Soup with Tomato-Horseradish Tapenade

Colorado chef-farmer Eric Skokan bases most of his planting decisions on flavor—may the tastiest tomatoes win! But farm strategies also touch on his need for deliciousness year-round, even when fields are covered in snow. Root vegetables like the celeriac here offer bright flavors throughout the fall and winter. Adding tomatoes preserved from summer helps remind us of the warmth ahead.

Eric Skokan
EatingWell Magazine, December 2021

Credit: Eric Wolfinger

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine 8 cups water, celeriac, onion and garlic in a large pot. Bring to a boil over high heat, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to medium, partially cover and cook until the celeriac is tender, 30 to 40 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine sun-dried tomatoes and the remaining 1/2 cup water in a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat until the tomatoes are fully rehydrated and the liquid is almost completely evaporated, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain any excess water. Transfer the tomatoes to a cutting board and let cool for 5 minutes. Mince them and mix with celery, celery leaves, horseradish, oil and capers in a small bowl.

  • Puree the soup, in batches, until very smooth. (Use caution when blending hot liquids.) Return the soup to the pot to warm over low heat, adding water, if desired, to adjust the consistency. Season with salt. Serve the soup with the tapenade.

To make ahead

Refrigerate tapenade (Step 2) for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups soup & 1 1/2 Tbsp. tapenade
Per Serving:
72 calories; fat 2g; sodium 185mg; carbohydrates 12g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 2g; sugars 3g; niacin equivalents 12mg; vitamin a iu 103IU; vitamin b6 1mg; potassium 393mg.
