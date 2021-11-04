Skillet Balsamic Chicken Thighs

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Chicken thighs get cooked in a slightly sweet-tart sauce thanks to a combination of balsamic vinegar, honey and chicken broth. Serve over rice or whole grains.

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, November 2021; updated November 2022

Gallery

Credit: Photography / Jacob Fox, Styling / Sammy Mila

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Season chicken all over with garlic powder and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cook the chicken, turning once, until well browned on both sides, 6 to 8 minutes total. Transfer to a plate.

    Advertisement

  • Lower heat to medium and add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and onions to the pan. Cook, stirring, until mostly softened, about 4 minutes. Add broth, vinegar, honey and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper; whisk to combine. Return the chicken to the pan, partially cover and cook, turning once, until the liquid has reduced and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part without touching the bone registers 165°F, 10 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 thigh
Per Serving:
293 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 140mg; sodium 448mg; carbohydrates 11g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 30g; sugars 9g; niacin equivalents 9mg; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 38IU; potassium 462mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 11/10/2022