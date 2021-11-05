Cara Cara Orange & Burrata Salad

At the soft center of burrata is stracciatella, a fresh cheese made from shreds of stretched curd, and cream. The cheese's richness complements the juicy tang of citrus and tarragon in this salad.

Laura Kanya
EatingWell Magazine, December 2021

Gallery

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Using a sharp knife, slice both ends off oranges and remove the peels and white pith; discard. Cut the oranges into 1/4-inch-thick slices.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk pomegranate juice, honey, lime juice, vinegar, shallot, tarragon, mustard, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Slowly whisk in oil. Reserve 3 tablespoons of the dressing. Toss lettuce with the remaining dressing in the bowl.

  • Arrange the lettuce and orange slices on a platter. Tear burrata and scatter over the top along with pomegranate arils. Drizzle with the reserved 3 tablespoons dressing and sprinkle with hazelnuts and tarragon leaves, if desired.

Tip

Cara Cara oranges have a minimal amount of pith that makes these medium-size navel oranges ideal to suprême or segment. They have a sweeter, more complex flavor than a standard navel and a more crimson color, closer to a red grapefruit or blood orange. Find them at your grocery store in early winter.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
248 calories; fat 14g; cholesterol 20mg; sodium 205mg; carbohydrates 27g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 7g; sugars 19g; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 3991IU; potassium 205mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/06/2022