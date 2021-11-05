Cara Cara Orange & Burrata Salad
At the soft center of burrata is stracciatella, a fresh cheese made from shreds of stretched curd, and cream. The cheese's richness complements the juicy tang of citrus and tarragon in this salad.
EatingWell Magazine, December 2021
Gallery
Credit: Jacob Fox
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tip
Cara Cara oranges have a minimal amount of pith that makes these medium-size navel oranges ideal to suprême or segment. They have a sweeter, more complex flavor than a standard navel and a more crimson color, closer to a red grapefruit or blood orange. Find them at your grocery store in early winter.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
248 calories; fat 14g; cholesterol 20mg; sodium 205mg; carbohydrates 27g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 7g; sugars 19g; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 3991IU; potassium 205mg.