White Bean Soup with Pasta

We use mirepoix—a combination of onion, celery and carrots—to flavor this white bean soup. Keep a store-bought bag of the mixture in your freezer to ensure you always have some on hand without worrying about it going bad.

Devon O'Brien Reviewed by Dietitian Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, December 2021; updated October 2022

Gallery

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
How to Make White Bean Soup with Pasta

This hearty soup is the perfect winter meal! Here are tips on how to make it:

Use Frozen Mirepoix

Mirepoix is a combination of diced onion, celery and carrots. It's typically used as a flavor base for stocks, soups and stews. For this recipe, we use frozen mirepoix which is convenient to have on hand and cuts down on prep time. You can make your own mirepoix by dicing onion, celery and carrots in a 2:1:1 ratio—two parts onion, one part celery and one part carrot. Reserve 1 ½ cups of it for this recipe and freeze the rest.

Choose the White Beans

We use cannellini beans for this recipe, but you can use any type of white bean such as navy beans or great northern beans. Just make sure to use low-sodium canned white beans.

Cook the Pasta Separately

Cooking the pasta separately prevents it from overcooking and becoming soggy. If you're making this soup in advance, storing the soup and pasta separately keeps the pasta al dente before reheating. You can refrigerate the soup and pasta in separate airtight containers for up to 3 days.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Put a large saucepan of water on to boil.

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add mirepoix and cook, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add garlic, Italian seasoning, salt, crushed red pepper and ground pepper and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add tomatoes and their juices, broth and beans and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a lively simmer. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes begin to break down, about 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, cook pasta in the boiling water for 1 minute less than the package directions. Drain.

  • Stir spinach into the soup. Stir in the pasta just before serving. Serve topped with Parmesan.

Equipment

Large saucepan, large pot

To make ahead

Refrigerate soup and pasta separately for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
277 calories; fat 5g; cholesterol 3mg; sodium 576mg; carbohydrates 49g; dietary fiber 9g; protein 12g; sugars 7g; niacin equivalents 3mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 2217IU; potassium 329mg.
