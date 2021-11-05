How to Make White Bean Soup with Pasta

This hearty soup is the perfect winter meal! Here are tips on how to make it:

Use Frozen Mirepoix

Mirepoix is a combination of diced onion, celery and carrots. It's typically used as a flavor base for stocks, soups and stews. For this recipe, we use frozen mirepoix which is convenient to have on hand and cuts down on prep time. You can make your own mirepoix by dicing onion, celery and carrots in a 2:1:1 ratio—two parts onion, one part celery and one part carrot. Reserve 1 ½ cups of it for this recipe and freeze the rest.

Choose the White Beans

We use cannellini beans for this recipe, but you can use any type of white bean such as navy beans or great northern beans. Just make sure to use low-sodium canned white beans.

Cook the Pasta Separately

Cooking the pasta separately prevents it from overcooking and becoming soggy. If you're making this soup in advance, storing the soup and pasta separately keeps the pasta al dente before reheating. You can refrigerate the soup and pasta in separate airtight containers for up to 3 days.