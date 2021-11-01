Chickpea Salad Sandwich
This vegan chickpea salad sandwich is lemony, bright and surprisingly delicious. It's got all the flavors of a classic tuna salad sandwich—dill, lemon and a bit of garlic—but with chickpeas instead to add a vegan source of protein and a healthy boost of fiber. Celery brings a nice crunch.
EatingWell.com, November 2021; updated March 2023
Gallery
Credit: Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Ruth Blackburn
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 sandwich
Per Serving:
623 calories; fat 35g; sodium 469mg; carbohydrates 58g; dietary fiber 12g; protein 18g; sugars 7g; niacin equivalents 3mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 764IU; potassium 607mg.