Chickpea Salad Sandwich

This vegan chickpea salad sandwich is lemony, bright and surprisingly delicious. It's got all the flavors of a classic tuna salad sandwich—dill, lemon and a bit of garlic—but with chickpeas instead to add a vegan source of protein and a healthy boost of fiber. Celery brings a nice crunch.

Anna Theoktisto Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, November 2021; updated March 2023

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine chickpeas, oil, lemon juice, mustard and garlic powder in a large bowl. Using a fork or potato masher, crush the chickpeas until most are mashed but some are still whole. Stir in celery, dill, salt and pepper.

  • Spread 1 tablespoon mayonnaise on 1 side of each of 4 slices of bread. Top evenly with lettuce, onion, tomato and chickpea mixture. Top with the remaining 4 slices of bread.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 sandwich
Per Serving:
623 calories; fat 35g; sodium 469mg; carbohydrates 58g; dietary fiber 12g; protein 18g; sugars 7g; niacin equivalents 3mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 764IU; potassium 607mg.
