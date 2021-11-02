Chorizo & Black Bean Stew with Collards

2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This quick stew was inspired by feijoada, Brazil's national dish made with black beans and a variety of meats (usually several cuts of pork and beef). In place of the Portuguese chouriço sausage, we use similarly spiced chorizo and sprinkle just a bit on top to keep the sodium at bay. Serve over rice.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, December 2021

Gallery

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add chorizo and cook, crumbling with a wooden spoon, until crisp, 3 to 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the chorizo to a small bowl, leaving as much of the drippings in the pan as possible.

    Advertisement

  • Add pork and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned on all sides, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer the pork to a plate. Add onion, garlic and bay leaves; cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, 3 to 5 minutes. Add beans and mash half of them with a potato masher.

  • Return the pork to the pan and add 1 1/2 cups water. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the pork is tender and the liquid is reduced by half, about 20 minutes. Stir in vinegar and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Discard the bay leaves.

  • Meanwhile, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add half the collards and 1 tablespoon water. Cook, stirring, until the collards are reduced by half, about 3 minutes. Add the remaining collards and 1 tablespoon water; cook, stirring occasionally, until the collards are bright green and soft, about 5 minutes more. Season with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.

  • Serve the stew with the collards and chorizo. Garnish with cilantro, scallions and orange wedges, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3/4 cup stew & 1 cup greens
Per Serving:
426 calories; fat 22g; cholesterol 72mg; sodium 494mg; carbohydrates 28g; dietary fiber 12g; protein 32g; sugars 3g; niacin equivalents 7mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 7589IU; vitamin b6 1mg; potassium 928mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/31/2022