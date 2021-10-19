Melting Sweet Potatoes with Sage Brown Butter

Once you "melt" sweet potatoes, you won't want to make them any other way. These roasted sweet potatoes soak up broth to turn the interior into a creamy, melt-in-your-mouth texture. A sage-brown butter sauce finishes these potatoes for a truly stunning side dish.

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, October 2021; updated October 2022

Gallery

Credit: Photography / Dera Burreson, Styling / Lauren McAnelly / Holly Rabikis

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Position rack in upper third of oven; preheat to 500°F.

    Advertisement

  • Toss sweet potatoes, oil, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Arrange in a single layer in a 9-by-13-inch metal baking pan. (Do not use a glass dish, which could shatter.) Roast, flipping once, until browned, 25 to 30 minutes.

  • Carefully add broth to the pan. Continue roasting until most of the liquid is absorbed and the sweet potatoes are very tender, 5 to 8 minutes more.

  • Meanwhile, melt butter in a small skillet over medium-high heat. Cook until just starting to brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat. When the butter stops bubbling, stir in sage. Spoon the browned butter mixture over the sweet potatoes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
206 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 10mg; sodium 385mg; carbohydrates 31g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 3g; sugars 6g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 21688IU; potassium 516mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 10/13/2022