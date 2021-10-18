Vegetarian Potato-Kale Soup
This healthy soup recipe has a rich, yet light and velvety texture. Serve with crusty bread and a glass of wine for a cozy meal.
What Type of Potatoes Can Be Used?
Opt for baby, two-bite red potatoes halved lengthwise as they cook faster in the creamy, brothy soup. If you use larger red potatoes, cut them into smaller bite-sized pieces. You don't need to peel the potatoes because the potato peel has nutritional benefits like fiber and potassium.
How to Thicken the Soup
After simmering the potatoes and parsnips in low-sodium vegetable broth and water until tender, we use the back of a spoon to gently mash the vegetables to slightly thicken the soup. You can also use a potato masher to mash the vegetables until chunky.
How to Store Vegetarian Potato-Kale Soup
This soup can be stored in an airtight container and refrigerated for up to 3 days. To reheat, you can microwave the soup on High until warm.
Additional reporting by Jan Valdez
