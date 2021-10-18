Vegetarian Potato-Kale Soup

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This healthy soup recipe has a rich, yet light and velvety texture. Serve with crusty bread and a glass of wine for a cozy meal.

Melissa Gray Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, October 2021; updated November 2022

Gallery

Credit: Photography / Antonis Achilleos, Styling / Christine Keely, Ali Ramee

Recipe Summary

active:
45 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

What Type of Potatoes Can Be Used?

Opt for baby, two-bite red potatoes halved lengthwise as they cook faster in the creamy, brothy soup. If you use larger red potatoes, cut them into smaller bite-sized pieces. You don't need to peel the potatoes because the potato peel has nutritional benefits like fiber and potassium.

How to Thicken the Soup

After simmering the potatoes and parsnips in low-sodium vegetable broth and water until tender, we use the back of a spoon to gently mash the vegetables to slightly thicken the soup. You can also use a potato masher to mash the vegetables until chunky.

How to Store Vegetarian Potato-Kale Soup

This soup can be stored in an airtight container and refrigerated for up to 3 days. To reheat, you can microwave the soup on High until warm.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a Dutch oven or large heavy pot over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, under tender, about 5 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in broth, water, potatoes, parsnips, rosemary and salt; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender, about 15 minutes. Using the back of a spoon, gently mash the vegetables to slightly thicken the soup.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in kale, Parmesan and cream; cook over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until the kale is wilted, about 10 minutes more. Stir in lemon juice just before serving. Garnish with additional rosemary and Parmesan, if desired.

Equipment

Dutch oven or large heavy pot

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
273 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 23mg; sodium 444mg; carbohydrates 38g; dietary fiber 7g; protein 7g; sugars 7g; niacin equivalents 2mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 4103IU; potassium 913mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 11/26/2022