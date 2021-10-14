One-Pot Vegetable Soup with Cabbage
This comforting vegetable soup with cabbage can easily be made on a busy weeknight. Toasting the paprika adds depth of flavor quickly, while prechopped frozen vegetables cut down on prep time. Serve with crusty bread or crackers.
EatingWell.com, October 2021; updated November 2022
Gallery
Credit: Photography / Antonis Achilleos, Styling / Christine Keely, Ali Ramee
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 2 months.
Tip
Look for "seasoning blend" with other frozen vegetables at the supermarket to save time. It usually consists of finely chopped onion, celery, bell pepper and parsley. For some recipes you can add it right from the freezer; here we suggest you thaw it first in a colander under cool running water and drain thoroughly. You can certainly sub chopped fresh veggies if you want; you'll need about 2 1/2 cups.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
150 calories; fat 4g; sodium 468mg; carbohydrates 27g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 3g; sugars 10g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 2619IU; potassium 178mg.