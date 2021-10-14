One-Pot Vegetable Soup with Cabbage

This comforting vegetable soup with cabbage can easily be made on a busy weeknight. Toasting the paprika adds depth of flavor quickly, while prechopped frozen vegetables cut down on prep time. Serve with crusty bread or crackers.

Melissa Gray Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, October 2021; updated November 2022

Credit: Photography / Antonis Achilleos, Styling / Christine Keely, Ali Ramee

35 mins
35 mins
8

  • Heat oil in a large Dutch oven or other large heavy pot over medium-high heat. Add seasoning blend; cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and paprika; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in broth, water, tomatoes, cabbage, potatoes, thyme and salt; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the cabbage and potatoes are tender, about 25 minutes. Remove from heat and divide among 8 bowls; stir in 1 teaspoon lemon juice per bowl. Garnish with additional thyme, if desired, and serve with lemon wedges.

To make ahead

Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 2 months.

Tip

Look for "seasoning blend" with other frozen vegetables at the supermarket to save time. It usually consists of finely chopped onion, celery, bell pepper and parsley. For some recipes you can add it right from the freezer; here we suggest you thaw it first in a colander under cool running water and drain thoroughly. You can certainly sub chopped fresh veggies if you want; you'll need about 2 1/2 cups.

1 1/2 cups
150 calories; fat 4g; sodium 468mg; carbohydrates 27g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 3g; sugars 10g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 2619IU; potassium 178mg.
