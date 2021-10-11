Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole with Bourbon Pecans

Cooking the sweet potatoes in a slow cooker frees up space on the stove if you're cooking a big holiday dinner—plus you can serve it straight from the crock if you'd like.

Virginia Willis Reviewed by Dietitian Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, November 2021

Credit: Johnny Autry

20 mins
6 hrs 50 mins
14

  • Peel sweet potatoes and slice 1/4 inch thick. Place in a 6-quart or larger slow cooker. Add orange zest, orange juice, 2 tablespoons each butter and brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and nutmeg. Stir to combine. Cover and cook until the sweet potatoes are tender, about 3 hours on High or 61/2 hours on Low. Mash with a potato masher until smooth.

  • Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon butter in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat until foaming. Add pecans, bourbon, cayenne and the remaining 1 tablespoon brown sugar and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Transfer the sweet potatoes to a serving dish, if desired, and sprinkle with the pecans.

Refrigerate mashed sweet potatoes (Step 1) for up to 3 days. Store pecans (Step 2) airtight at room temperature for up to 3 days.

6-qt. or larger slow cooker

1/2 cup
175 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 7mg; sodium 177mg; carbohydrates 24g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 2g; sugars 8g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 13349IU; potassium 367mg.
