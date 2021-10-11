One-Skillet Bourbon Chicken
Bourbon chicken gets coated in a slightly sweet-spicy sauce for a flavorful dinner that comes together quickly, making it perfect for busy weeknights.
What Is Bourbon Chicken?
Bourbon chicken is a dish named after Bourbon Street in New Orleans and also for the bourbon in the ingredients list. It can often be found on menus at Chinese American restaurants.
How to Make Bourbon Chicken
All you need is one skillet to make this easy recipe for bourbon chicken! Here are tips on how to make it:
Make the Soy-Bourbon Sauce
This sauce gives bourbon chicken its signature flavor. It's made with soy sauce, bourbon, apple juice, vinegar, maple syrup, garlic, ginger and crushed red pepper. It's essential to use fresh ginger in this recipe. Here are tips on how to peel fresh ginger. We recommend using a Microplane zester/grater to grate the ginger. If you don't have maple syrup, you can use honey.
Coat the Chicken in Cornstarch
Coating the chicken in cornstarch might seem like an extra step, but the reward is twofold: it gives the chicken a crispy exterior and also thickens the sauce. Use a large nonstick skillet to ensure the chicken isn't overcrowded during cooking.
How to Serve One-Skillet Bourbon Chicken
We recommend serving our bourbon chicken with cooked brown rice. Here's how to make easy brown rice. You can also serve it with cauliflower rice.
Additional reporting by Jan Valdez
Ingredients
Directions
Equipment
Large nonstick skillet
To make ahead
Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month.