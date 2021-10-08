Angel Biscuits
Angel biscuits are lighter than traditional buttermilk ones because they contain yeast as well as the usual baking powder and/or baking soda. Making the dough in advance is not only convenient, but also gives the yeasty flavor time to develop and shine.
EatingWell Magazine, November 2021
To make ahead
Prepare through Step 4 and refrigerate dough airtight for up to 2 days.
Silicone baking mat or parchment paper, 2 1/2-inch round cutter
Serving Size:1 biscuit
172 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 21mg; sodium 317mg; carbohydrates 20g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 4g; sugars 1g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 246IU; potassium 54mg.