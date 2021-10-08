Angel Biscuits

Angel biscuits are lighter than traditional buttermilk ones because they contain yeast as well as the usual baking powder and/or baking soda. Making the dough in advance is not only convenient, but also gives the yeasty flavor time to develop and shine.

Virginia Willis
EatingWell Magazine, November 2021

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine warm water and yeast in a small bowl. Let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. Using a pastry cutter or 2 knives, cut butter into the dry ingredients until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Add buttermilk and the yeast mixture and stir to combine. The dough will appear uneven in moisture and dry in spots.

  • Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead lightly, using the heel of your hand to compress and push the dough away from you and then fold it back over itself. Turn the dough 90 degrees and knead again. Repeat turning and kneading 4 more times. Shape into a rectangle.

  • Cut the rectangle into 4 pieces and stack them on top of each other. Roll out again to a rectangle about 1 inch thick. (If desired, refrigerate the dough airtight for up to 2 days.)

  • Line a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper. (If using chilled dough, knead it about 10 times on a lightly floured surface to punch it down, then roll to about 1 inch thick.) Using a 2 1/2-inch round cutter, cut out the biscuits as close together as possible. Gather and stack the scraps. Knead until a cohesive dough forms again and roll it out once more. Stamp out as many biscuits as possible and discard the remaining scraps.

  • Place the biscuits on the prepared baking sheet. Cover loosely with plastic wrap or a clean kitchen towel and set aside to rise in a warm place for about 30 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 425°F.

  • Bake the biscuits until golden brown, 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool slightly. Serve warm.

To make ahead

Prepare through Step 4 and refrigerate dough airtight for up to 2 days.

Equipment

Silicone baking mat or parchment paper, 2 1/2-inch round cutter

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 biscuit
Per Serving:
172 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 21mg; sodium 317mg; carbohydrates 20g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 4g; sugars 1g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 246IU; potassium 54mg.
