Lemony Brussels Sprout Slaw

This dressing gets big, bold flavor from pureed lemon—peel, flesh and all. It's a delicious foil when served alongside rich dishes. The recipe doubles easily but shred the sprouts in batches so the food processor bowl doesn't get overpacked. Or use a shredding attachment for your stand mixer.

Virginia Willis
EatingWell Magazine, November 2021

Johnny Autry

Ingredients

Directions

  • Shred Brussels sprouts in a food processor with the slicing disk. Transfer to a large bowl. Add nuts, raisins (or dried cranberries) and herbs. Stir to combine.

  • Change to the chopping blade and add lemon, garlic, honey, mustard, salt and pepper to the food processor. Puree until smooth. With the motor running, drizzle in oil through the feed tube. Process until well combined. Pour the dressing over the slaw and toss to coat.

142 calories; fat 12g; sodium 236mg; carbohydrates 9g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 2g; sugars 4g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 394IU; potassium 223mg.
