Mixed Greens with Preserved Lemon Dressing & Feta

Preserved lemon, with its salty sourness, is the driving force in this festive salad's dressing. Scoop out and discard the soft pulp and rinse the peels to get rid of any excess salt before mincing them. If you can't get Little Gem lettuce, use 8 cups of torn romaine hearts.

Nik Sharma
EatingWell Magazine, November 2021

Gallery

Credit: Leigh Beisch

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add shallots and a pinch of salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, 8 to 12 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk lemon juice, preserved lemon peel, garlic, cumin, pepper and the remaining 4 tablespoons oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl.

  • Add lettuce and radicchio leaves, pomegranate arils, feta and capers to the dressing and toss to coat well. Top with the shallots.

To make ahead

Refrigerate dressing (Step 2) for up to 1 day. Bring to room temperature before using.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 3/4 cups
Per Serving:
206 calories; fat 16g; cholesterol 6mg; sodium 363mg; carbohydrates 13g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 4g; sugars 5g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 18366IU; potassium 616mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/06/2022