Cannellini Bean & Herbed Ricotta Toast

Herbed ricotta toast gets topped with cannellini beans and roasted red peppers for a colorful, tasty open-face sandwich.

Amber Selene Turpin
EatingWell Magazine, November 2021

Gallery

Credit: Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix ricotta and herbs in a small bowl. Evenly spread the mixture on each toast slice. Top each with 1/2 cup beans and 1 tablespoon peppers.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 toast
Per Serving:
320 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 54mg; sodium 377mg; carbohydrates 42g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 15g; sugars 2g; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 554IU; potassium 348mg.
