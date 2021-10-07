Beet, Mandarin & Farro Salad

Chef Jose "JoJo" Ruiz serves up sustainable seafood in "coastal cuisine"—featuring Mediterranean flavors like the combo of citrus, feta and parsley here—at his San Diego restaurants Lionfish and Serēa. Multicolored beets make this farro salad a pretty addition to any table, but if you're short on time, store-bought cooked beets (found in the refrigerated produce section) are just as delicious here.

Chef Jose “JoJo” Ruiz
EatingWell Magazine, November 2021

active:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F.

  • Place a large piece of foil on a rimmed baking sheet; place beets in the center of the foil. Gather the sides of the foil up to make a packet. Roast until the beets are very tender when pierced with a knife, 1 to 1 1/4 hours. When cool enough to handle, slip the skins off the beets. (Alternatively, use 1 1/2 pounds cooked, peeled beets.) Cut into 1-inch wedges.

  • Meanwhile, combine water and farro in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer and cook, covered, until the farro is tender and most of the water is absorbed, 25 to 35 minutes. Drain off excess water, if necessary. Spread the farro on a plate and let cool, about 5 minutes.

  • Combine vinegar, shallot, honey, mustard, thyme and salt in a large bowl. Gradually whisk in oil. Add arugula, chickpeas, parsley and the roasted beets and cooled farro and toss to coat. Serve topped with mandarin segments and feta.

To make ahead

Refrigerate cooked beets, farro and dressing separately for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
466 calories; fat 25g; cholesterol 8mg; sodium 434mg; carbohydrates 54g; dietary fiber 10g; protein 10g; sugars 24g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 4g; vitamin a iu 1269IU; potassium 853mg.
