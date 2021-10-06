Roast Za'atar Chicken Thighs with Broccoli & Potatoes

The broiler is the key to getting this za'atar chicken golden in color without overcooking the meat—after the chicken roasts, the broiler blasts the top, crisping the skin.

Laura Kanya
EatingWell Magazine, November 2021

Credit: Greg DuPree

20 mins
20 mins
45 mins
45 mins
4
4

  • Position rack in upper third of oven; preheat to 450°F.

  • Toss chicken, broccoli, potatoes, oil, za'atar, 1/2 teaspoon pepper and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Arrange the chicken, skin-side up, and the vegetables in a single layer on a large rimmed baking sheet.

  • Roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of a thigh without touching bone registers 165°F and the vegetables are tender, about 25 minutes. Turn the broiler to high and broil until the chicken skin is crispy, 2 to 4 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, mix cucumber, yogurt, dill, onion, lemon juice, garlic and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each pepper and salt in a small bowl. Serve with the chicken and vegetables. Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds, if desired.

Za'atar is a spice blend, used widely throughout the Middle East, that generally contains dried oregano, thyme and marjoram in addition to sumac and sesame seeds; it could also include ingredients like orange zest, dill and hyssop. Look for a salt-free blend, so you can control the sodium in your dish. Find it with other spices at well-stocked grocery stores.

3 oz. chicken, 1 cup vegetables & 1/4 cup sauce
619 calories; fat 44g; cholesterol 169mg; sodium 479mg; carbohydrates 24g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 33g; sugars 4g; niacin equivalents 9mg; saturated fat 10g; vitamin a iu 599IU; vitamin b6 1mg; potassium 1073mg.
