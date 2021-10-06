Roast Za'atar Chicken Thighs with Broccoli & Potatoes
The broiler is the key to getting this za'atar chicken golden in color without overcooking the meat—after the chicken roasts, the broiler blasts the top, crisping the skin.
EatingWell Magazine, November 2021
Za'atar is a spice blend, used widely throughout the Middle East, that generally contains dried oregano, thyme and marjoram in addition to sumac and sesame seeds; it could also include ingredients like orange zest, dill and hyssop. Look for a salt-free blend, so you can control the sodium in your dish. Find it with other spices at well-stocked grocery stores.
Serving Size:3 oz. chicken, 1 cup vegetables & 1/4 cup sauce
Per Serving:
619 calories; fat 44g; cholesterol 169mg; sodium 479mg; carbohydrates 24g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 33g; sugars 4g; niacin equivalents 9mg; saturated fat 10g; vitamin a iu 599IU; vitamin b6 1mg; potassium 1073mg.