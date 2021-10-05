Tofu, Mushroom & Bok Choy Soba Noodle Bowls

Soba noodles are made with whole-grain buckwheat, upping the fiber count in these brothy bowls and adding nutty flavor. Thick and chewy udon noodles make a good alternative.

Adam Dolge
EatingWell Magazine, November 2021

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

  • Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon canola oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add sesame oil, ginger, garlic, scallion whites and serrano and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add broth and tamari (or soy sauce) and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer while you prepare vegetables and noodles.

  • Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons canola oil in a large skillet or flat-bottom wok over high heat. Add bok choy and shiitakes and cook, stirring occasionally, until well browned, about 8 minutes. Sprinkle with salt. Remove from heat.

  • Cook noodles in the boiling water according to package directions. Drain and divide among 4 serving bowls. Top with the vegetables and tofu and ladle on the hot broth. Top with scallion greens and garnish with cilantro, if desired.

Slightly less sweet than the average vegetable broth, no-chicken broth has a more savory flavor thanks to the addition of spices meant to mimic chicken broth. Opt for the low-sodium version to save 380 mg per serving.

People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing ingredients.

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
459 calories; fat 19g; sodium 706mg; carbohydrates 54g; dietary fiber 7g; protein 20g; sugars 6g; niacin equivalents 2mg; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 4301IU; potassium 576mg.
