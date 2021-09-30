Creamy Mushroom & Spinach Pasta

Make this creamy mushroom and spinach pasta for an easy, healthy dinner. Be sure to save some of the pasta-cooking water as it helps the sauce emulsify.

Liv Dansky Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, September 2021

Credit: Jennifer Causey

active:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

  • Bring a pot of water to a boil. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain, reserving 1 cup of the cooking water. Set aside.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms are tender and beginning to brown, about 8 minutes. Whisk together half-and-half, miso and 3/4 cup of the reserved pasta cooking water in a small bowl.

  • Reduce heat to medium; add the half-and-half mixture to the mushroom mixture. Cook, stirring constantly, until the miso breaks down, about 1 minute. Add spinach and Parmesan; cook, stirring constantly, until the sauce slightly thickens and the spinach wilts, about 2 minutes. Add the pasta; toss gently to coat, adding more reserved cooking water if needed to reach desired consistency. Remove from heat and stir in lemon juice.

Serving Size:
about 1½ cups
Per Serving:
464 calories; fat 17g; cholesterol 17mg; sodium 471mg; carbohydrates 66g; dietary fiber 10g; protein 19g; sugars 7g; niacin equivalents 11mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 3843IU; potassium 885mg.
