Creamy Mushroom & Spinach Pasta
Make this creamy mushroom and spinach pasta for an easy, healthy dinner. Be sure to save some of the pasta-cooking water as it helps the sauce emulsify.
Make this creamy mushroom and spinach pasta for an easy, healthy dinner. Be sure to save some of the pasta-cooking water as it helps the sauce emulsify.
This was good! I couldn’t find miso at the store so I used a tablespoon of low-sodium soy sauce instead. My husband and I used more parmesan on our finished dishes. I enjoyed the umami flavors with the soy and the mushrooms! The dish wasn’t as hot temperature-wise as I usually like since I like my spinach just barely wilted and didn’t have miso paste, so if you do it this way, maybe keep your noodles hot or take your time straining them. I used all of the pasta water. This was a healthy pasta dish but not like a depressingly healthy pasta dish, you know?
Awful. No flavor and too many noodles. I just don't understand. I try meals that have lower calories and more vegetables. Where is the flavor??
Unless you want to tweek this.....move on.
Great recipe. Quick. Easy. Tasty. I did the recipe as stated and the entire family loved it!
This was easy and delicious. The white miso added a nice flavor. Will make again.
I made this pasta dish last night. The flavors were unbelievable. Easy to make for a busy weeknight. I appreciate the recipe's nutritional value. Thank you very much.
Brian