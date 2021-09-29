Spaghetti & Spinach with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce
To achieve flavor quickly in this sun-dried tomato pasta recipe, we use the oil from sun-dried tomatoes to create the base of the cream sauce. Meanwhile, the residual heat of the pasta wilts the spinach in record time for a fast weeknight dinner.
Tips for Perfect Spaghetti & Spinach with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce
This creamy sun-dried tomato pasta recipe has whole-wheat spaghetti, spinach and Parmesan cheese tossed in a flavorful sauce. It only takes 20 minutes to make, which means it's perfect for a busy weeknight dinner.
Wilting the Spinach
A quick technique for wilting the spinach is to place it in a colander and drain the cooked spaghetti over it. The residual heat from the spaghetti wilts the spinach, which is a great way to add spinach to a dish without overcooking it.
Choosing the Sun-Dried Tomatoes
Look for oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes. Not only are the sun-dried tomatoes packed with flavor, we also use some of the flavorful oil from the jar to cook the onions, sun-dried tomatoes and garlic as the base for the cream sauce.
To Make This Vegetarian, Use Low-Sodium Vegetable Broth
We use either low-sodium vegetable or chicken broth in this recipe, but to make this recipe vegetarian, use vegetable broth.
Additional reporting by Jan Valdez
Large saucepan, large skillet