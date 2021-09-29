Spaghetti & Spinach with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

This was amazing !! It was delicious and had the perfect amount of heat from the red pepper ! I normally try to modify recipes with low fat and low sodium ingredients .. but not this time-, and every bite was worth the indulgence !

It would make an elegant side dish, or you could also add some sautéed chicken breast if you wish .

I had it just as the recipe indicated . And though I live alone .. the only thing missing was a little garlic bread and some candlelight ! I would recommend prepping all ingredients because it comes together very efficiently , and having ingredients already measured makes it easier ! Thanks for this delicious experience 😋

Cindy