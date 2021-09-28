One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Broccoli

Shrimp cooks quickly in this easy, one-pot recipe, making it perfect for busy weeknights. Serve over whole grains or rice.

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, September 2021; updated January 2023

Credit: Photography / Kelsey Hansen, Styling / Greg Luna

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

  • Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add half the garlic and cook until beginning to brown, about 1 minute. Add broccoli, bell pepper and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cover and cook, stirring once or twice and adding 1 tablespoon water if the pot is too dry, until the vegetables are tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and keep warm.

  • Increase heat to medium-high and add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the pot. Add the remaining garlic and cook until beginning to brown, about 1 minute. Add shrimp and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper; cook, stirring, until the shrimp are just cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes. Return the broccoli mixture to the pot along with lemon juice and stir to combine.

1 cup
214 calories; fat 11g; cholesterol 183mg; sodium 441mg; carbohydrates 6g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 25g; sugars 2g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 2074IU; potassium 525mg.
