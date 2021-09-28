One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Broccoli
Shrimp cooks quickly in this easy, one-pot recipe, making it perfect for busy weeknights. Serve over whole grains or rice.
Appreciated this meal was all in one pot. Loved how quick and easy to prepare. My broccoli was too old and so, I substituted cauliflower and it was great. Everything else I followed was the same. Looking forward to cooking it again.
Prepared as written, easy and delicious!
Loved how easy this was and the flavor was so good. When the pan got a little dry during cooking broccoli, I added some chicken broth.
This dish was fabulous! My husband who's not a shrimp eater, went back for seconds!! Love the garlic in this dish, besides it's being so quick and easy.
Very easy and fast. Everyone said it was a keeper. Served with garlic toast.
I made this, and when my family and I ate it, it became a family favorite. This is a repeat recipe and going in my new cookbook. So easy and quick to make.
A delish and super easy recipe! Made it for the first time tonight - served it with some gnocchi and my husband and I loved it! Can't wait to make it again 😊