One-Pot Creamy Chicken & Mushroom Pasta
This creamy chicken and mushroom pasta recipe makes for an easy weeknight dinner. Using store-bought rotisserie chicken saves time when cooking, and leftover chicken would work just as well.
EatingWell.com, September 2021
Gallery
Credit: Victor Protasio
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
426 calories; fat 17g; cholesterol 56mg; sodium 441mg; carbohydrates 48g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 25g; sugars 5g; niacin equivalents 13mg; saturated fat 6g; vitamin a iu 432IU; potassium 880mg.