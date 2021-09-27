One-Pot Creamy Chicken & Mushroom Pasta

This creamy chicken and mushroom pasta recipe makes for an easy weeknight dinner. Using store-bought rotisserie chicken saves time when cooking, and leftover chicken would work just as well.

Liv Dansky Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, September 2021

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

  • Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, pepper and salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until tender and golden brown, about 8 minutes. Add vinegar; cook, stirring to scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan, for about 30 seconds. Stir in broth; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Add penne and chicken; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the pasta is al dente, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Stir in crème fraîche (or sour cream) and Parmesan. Divide the pasta evenly among 4 bowls; garnish with parsley, if desired.

about 1 1/4 cups
426 calories; fat 17g; cholesterol 56mg; sodium 441mg; carbohydrates 48g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 25g; sugars 5g; niacin equivalents 13mg; saturated fat 6g; vitamin a iu 432IU; potassium 880mg.
