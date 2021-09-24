Homemade Testaroli with Pesto
Testaroli is a classic Italian pasta that's cooked in two steps: first it's baked in the oven, then it's boiled until tender. Here we top it with a fresh basil-and-parsley pesto. Read more about testaroli here.
EatingWell.com, September 2021
Gallery
Credit: Francesca Zani and Johncarlo Zani
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Refrigerate pesto (Step 4) for up to 3 days. Remove the pesto from the fridge an hour before using to bring to room temperature.
Tip
00 flour is a very finely ground flour that gives pasta a tender texture. If you can't find it, you can substitute all-purpose flour—your pasta might be a little tougher but it will be no less delicious.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 1 cup
Per Serving:
564 calories; fat 43g; cholesterol 2mg; sodium 653mg; carbohydrates 38g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 8g; niacin equivalents 3mg; saturated fat 6g; vitamin a iu 3544IU; potassium 270mg.