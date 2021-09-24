One-Skillet Cheesy Ground Chicken Pasta

Oh man, this is a KEEPER! Made exactly as written with the exception of adding twice the marinara and a splash extra of cream, as other reviews said to make more sauce. Used whole grain penne, organic low sodium broth, lots of spinach and basil, Isernio brand 96% ground chicken… it was absolutely DIVINE! The spinach cooks down significantly so add more than you’ll think you’ll want. This recipe is 10/10! And one pot!!