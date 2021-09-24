One-Skillet Cheesy Ground Chicken Pasta

Make this cheesy ground chicken pasta recipe for a busy weeknight dinner. Serve with a simple side salad and a glass of red wine.

Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, September 2021

active:

active:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Directions

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large, high-sided skillet or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook, stirring often to break up the meat, until cooked through and beginning to brown, 6 to 8 minutes. Add onion, tomatoes, Italian seasoning and salt; cook, stirring often, until the onion is softened and the tomatoes are breaking down, 4 to 5 minutes.

  • Stir in pasta, broth, marinara and cream; bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the pasta is al dente, 10 to 12 minutes. Stir in spinach (in batches, if necessary), basil and mozzarella; cover and cook until the spinach wilts and the cheese melts, about 2 minutes. Garnish with Parmesan, if using.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
410 calories; fat 19g; cholesterol 95mg; sodium 469mg; carbohydrates 38g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 24g; sugars 6g; niacin equivalents 6mg; saturated fat 8g; vitamin a iu 2533IU; potassium 831mg.
