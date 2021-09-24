One-Skillet Cheesy Ground Chicken Pasta
Make this cheesy ground chicken pasta recipe for a busy weeknight dinner. Serve with a simple side salad and a glass of red wine.
Delicious and easy to follow. I didn't have whole wheat penne, so I used regular. I am not a fan of Mozzarella, so I used Gouda. Topped with chili pepper flakes for some heat.
Game changer! 10/10 so easy and SO good!
Oh man, this is a KEEPER! Made exactly as written with the exception of adding twice the marinara and a splash extra of cream, as other reviews said to make more sauce. Used whole grain penne, organic low sodium broth, lots of spinach and basil, Isernio brand 96% ground chicken… it was absolutely DIVINE! The spinach cooks down significantly so add more than you’ll think you’ll want. This recipe is 10/10! And one pot!!
Definitely added more spinach and sauce, also cooked it 10min longer to get the pasta where I wanted it to be. But other than that, so good!
This recipe was super quick and simple and was a huge hit with the family. I ended up adding a little more sauce and broth as well as red pepper flakes. The family devoured it. I also doubled the recipe so we can eat leftovers tomorrow. I can’t wait to try it after it soaks in the sauce.
Highly recommend!
So, I did not have heavy cream so I used half & half and butter. It's still really good. I think the pasta needed 1 more minute and with heavy cream it might be ***** and that's not the recipes' fault so I'm giving it full credit. Add a little white truffle oil to bump it up. Yum!
I had some doubts once I put the 2 cups of broth but trust the process, it turned out delicious. I used fusilli pasta instead of penne but it worked. Excellent recipe!
Substituted ground turkey for ground chicken and upped the seasoning just a bit. Otherwise followed recipe to a T and this turned out to be one of my favorites. Will be eating this regularly.
I made this tonight for my family! It was amazing and will be making again. The only things I did differently was substitute the 2 cups of chicken broth with 2 cups of water and chicken bouillon, and smoked gouda instead of mozzarella since I didn't have these items on hand. It was absolutely delicious.