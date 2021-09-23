Cheesy Ground Beef & Cauliflower Casserole

Ground beef and cauliflower combine to create a hearty weeknight casserole that both kids and adults will love. Serve with tortilla chips and sour cream.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, September 2021

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Position rack in upper third of oven. Preheat broiler to high.

  • Heat oil in a large oven-safe skillet over medium heat. Add onion and bell pepper; cook, stirring, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add beef and cauliflower; cook, stirring and breaking the beef up into smaller pieces, until it is no longer pink, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in garlic, chili powder, cumin, oregano, salt and chipotle; cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add tomatoes and their juices; bring to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid is reduced and the cauliflower is tender, about 3 minutes more. Remove from heat.

  • Sprinkle cheese over the beef mixture and top with sliced jalapeños. Broil until the cheese is melted and browned in spots, 2 to 3 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 cup
Per Serving:
351 calories; fat 23g; cholesterol 86mg; sodium 672mg; carbohydrates 11g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 26g; sugars 4g; niacin equivalents 5mg; saturated fat 11g; vitamin a iu 1522IU; potassium 639mg.
