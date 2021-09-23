Cheesy Ground Beef & Cauliflower Casserole
Ground beef and cauliflower combine to create a hearty weeknight casserole that both kids and adults will love. Serve with tortilla chips and sour cream.
I did make this and would like to make a suggestion. The recipe writer mentions bite sized pieces of cauliflower however I lightly riced it. In a skillet 3 cups of cauliflower is gonna be very wet. I suggest ricing the cf first , cooking it, removing it, then when the beef is nearly done add the cooled cf rice back in and folding all ingredients. It did turn out great and I even lightly burned the cheese and it was still fantastic. If you can read you can make anything.
My family loved this meal. I did make some changes, for example, instead of the olive oil used bacon fat for the smoky flavor. Used sweet yellow and orange peppers instead of the green bell pepper. Also, used Del Monte petite diced hot tomatoes with jalapeno & habaneros.
My husband suggested next time to serve it over cornbread.
The name should really be Chili Cheese Cauliflower. Yes it was good but not especially original. I guess I had higher expectations from a cauliflower casserole.
Delicious! Added black beans for additional fiber content. YUM!
Really good. We left the chipotle out of the jalapenos off
Loved the recipe! Changes were I browned and drained meat, sautéed the peppers and onions,added meat ,seasonings and tomatoes, a bag of steamed cauliflower florets poured into 13x9 pan topped with monzarella cheese then broiled! It was so good, will use ground turkey or chicken next time.
This recipe is easy and tasty but way too greasy. I used lean ground beef and half the cheese but SO much grease - maybe because you don’t drain the beef?
Next time I’ll use ground Turkey and add the cheese after serving. On the positive, my husband who hates cauliflower enjoyed it!
Had my doubts but this was surprisingly good, very flavorful and likely to become part of my weeknight or lunch prep rotation. Even those in my family who aren't too crazy about cauliflower liked it. If you cut up the cauliflower small enough it's almost indistinguishable from the ground beef. I added about half the amount of cheese just to cut back on calories and didn't find it lacking in any way. I did cook in too small of a skillet so had a hard time getting liquid to evaporate but nothing the correct sized skillet won't fix next time.
This was delicious! Filling, but not too heavy. Makes great leftovers!
Made this the other night and it was great! I subbed ground turkey instead of beef, used frozen cauliflower, broccoli, carrot mix instead of fresh cauliflower to cut down on prep and cooking time. Also used a low sodium taco seasoning for the spices. Simple ingredients, simple prep makes for a super easy weeknight dinner!
THIS IS FANTASTIC! I made it last night for dinner, served it with tortilla chips as "scoopers." It almost has a "first cousin to chili" vibe to it. My family devoured it.
The only change I made was jalapenos. Instead of using canned jalapenos (I like fresh ones but my grocer had none) I used a can of petite diced tomatoes that had jalapenos in it already. The dish still had a nice flavor sizzle without any heat behind it. I highly recommend this dish.
Really enjoyed this as I love a one pot meal! The cauliflower cooked just fine for me, fork tender. For the reviewer that says this is not a stove top meal due to putting under broiler for cheese the melt must not have read the recipe in it's entirety as it stated to use an oven proof pan so you can just stick the dish under the broiler long enough for cheese to melt😋
The recipe was okay for a weeknight supper, but the beef was a bit overdone due to the fact it took a little longer for the cauliflower to cook. I didn’t change the recipe or make any substitutions.
This was a surprisingly great meal. We were hesitant because of the cauliflower but plan to make this regularly now. I didn't have the seasonings so I used a taco seasoning packet but it worked for us. :)
This was wonderful!! No need to precook the cauliflower. Cut it bite size, cook it with the ground beef low and slow, let the seasoning soak in. Add tomatoes and again, low and slow, simmering. It was wonderful. I didn't even grate the cheese (my grater broke) so just thin slices, under the broiler. Super easy, super delicious.
I really like it and will definitely make it again. But I think next time I will cook the hamburger separately and drain it. Also use a whole small head of cauliflower. And when I dished it up, I added the cheese then and put it in the microwave to melt it.
Ohh this is Aaaaamaaaazing!!! I substituted dices tomatoes with crashed and turned out really great!
This is not a CASSEROLE. A casserole is a one-dish meal that's baked in the oven not on the stove top.
We loved the flavors in this recipe. I did pre-cook the cauliflower in the microwave. My husband likes veggies very soft. I will be making it again.
I love this recipe..I'm vegan so I use beyond beef, and steam my couliflower, and follow recipe as is..took it to work, and my coworkers had no idea I switched the meat. Big hit!!! Will make again..
I think the recipe is really good but I think when making it the cauliflower bell pepper and the onions to cook cook first altogether in the olive oil because they’re the hardest then once they’re almost soft not too soft maybe halfway cook your hamburger in it because hamburger cooks really quick then add all your ingredients that are left put in your oven your cheese and whatever broil it like the other person said I think that would be nice is to boil it other than that yeah good recipe but you need to cook the hard stuff first halfway so you won’t have hard veggies in your casserole unless you like it like that
So by following these directions you have your broiler running on high for over 20 minutes with nothing in the oven. Also , no way the cauliflower softens in that short amount of simmering on the stove. You'd have to partially steam or boil it first or bake in the oven as another reviewer mentioned. Good idea and ingredients but very poor directions.
Maybe I was supposed to use pre-cooked cauliflower but the recipe doesn’t say to so I had to cook it much longer and by then the other ingredients were over cooked. Or maybe I’m just dumb
Very delicious and easy to make. I made the following changes: i replaced the seasonings with a McCormick chili packet and omitted the salt; I baked the casserole at 400 for 10 minutes; then I added the sliced jalapeños and raised the oven to broil for additional 3-5 minutes. Once I pulled it out the oven, I poured off the oil that had bubbled to the top.