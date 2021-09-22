Skillet Caprese Chicken Casserole for Two

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

All the flavors of a caprese salad—mozzarella, tomatoes and basil—are featured in this one-skillet dinner. The addition of chicken and pasta adds depth and heartiness to this tasty meal. This recipe was adapted from our popular Skillet Caprese Chicken Casserole to serve two instead of six.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, September 2021

Gallery

Credit: Brie Passano

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine pasta, chicken, tomatoes and 2 tablespoons basil in a medium ovenproof skillet. Whisk broth, milk, sour cream, flour, onion powder, dry mustard, salt and pepper together in a measuring cup. Pour over the pasta mixture. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer, cover and cook, stirring twice, until the pasta is tender and the chicken is cooked through, 14 to 16 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, position rack in upper third of oven; preheat broiler to high. When the casserole is done, sprinkle cheese on top and broil until the cheese is melted and lightly browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve topped with the remaining 2 tablespoons basil and a drizzle of vinegar, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 cup
Per Serving:
563 calories; fat 16g; cholesterol 115mg; sodium 482mg; carbohydrates 58g; dietary fiber 7g; protein 49g; sugars 8g; niacin equivalents 19mg; saturated fat 7g; vitamin a iu 1424IU; potassium 1161mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2023 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 03/22/2023