Creamy Lemon Pasta with Shrimp for Two

This healthy dinner recipe comes together in record time thanks to quick-cooking shrimp. Lemon juice brightens the sauce while yogurt adds creaminess. This recipe was adapted from our popular Creamy Lemon Pasta with Shrimp to serve two instead of four.

Liz Mervosh Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, September 2021; updated February 2023

Credit: Brie Passano

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2

Directions

  • Bring 4 cups of water to a boil in a saucepan. Add fettuccine, stirring to separate the noodles. Cook until just tender, 7 to 9 minutes. Reserve 1/2 cup of the cooking water and drain.

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and cook, stirring occasionally, until pink and curled, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer the shrimp to a bowl.

  • Add butter to the pan and reduce heat to medium. Add garlic and crushed red pepper; cook, stirring, until the garlic is fragrant, about 1 minute. Add arugula and cook, stirring, until wilted, about 1 minute. Reduce heat to low. Add the fettuccine, yogurt, lemon zest and the reserved cooking water, 1/4 cup at a time, tossing well, until the fettuccine is fully coated and creamy. Add the shrimp, lemon juice and salt, tossing to coat the fettuccine. Remove from the heat and toss with Parmesan.

  • Serve the fettuccine topped with basil and more Parmesan, if desired.

Tip

For the most sustainable shrimp option, look for packages sporting the MSC Certified Sustainable Seafood (wild) or ASC Certified (farmed) seal.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
365 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 161mg; sodium 411mg; carbohydrates 33g; dietary fiber 7g; protein 28g; sugars 1g; saturated fat 6g; vitamin a iu 913IU; potassium 365mg.
