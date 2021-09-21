Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole for Two

This take on cheesy chicken enchiladas skips the need to stuff and roll corn tortillas. Instead, we scatter tortilla strips throughout the filling and bake it, so you'll still get the same flavors and textures, but in record time. This recipe was adapted from our popular Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole to serve two instead of six.

Andrea Kirkland, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, September 2021

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F.

  • Heat oil in a medium ovenproof skillet, such as cast-iron, over medium heat. Add corn, green and red peppers and onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until charred, 7 to 10 minutes. Gradually add spinach in batches; cook, stirring frequently, until wilted, 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Stir in chicken, enchilada sauce and salsa until combined. Gently stir in tortilla strips. Sprinkle with cheese. Transfer to the oven and bake until bubbly, about 15 minutes.

  • Top the casserole with tomatoes, cilantro and radishes.

To make ahead

Refrigerate cooked vegetables (Step 2) for up to 1 day.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
generous 1 cup
Per Serving:
480 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 90mg; sodium 710mg; carbohydrates 50g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 35g; sugars 9g; niacin equivalents 11mg; saturated fat 7g; vitamin a iu 5723IU; potassium 661mg.
