Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole for Two
This take on cheesy chicken enchiladas skips the need to stuff and roll corn tortillas. Instead, we scatter tortilla strips throughout the filling and bake it, so you'll still get the same flavors and textures, but in record time. This recipe was adapted from our popular Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole to serve two instead of six.
EatingWell.com, September 2021
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Refrigerate cooked vegetables (Step 2) for up to 1 day.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:generous 1 cup
Per Serving:
480 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 90mg; sodium 710mg; carbohydrates 50g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 35g; sugars 9g; niacin equivalents 11mg; saturated fat 7g; vitamin a iu 5723IU; potassium 661mg.