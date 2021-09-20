Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce for Two

Sun-dried tomatoes are used twice in this healthy dinner recipe: the oil from the jar is used to cook the chicken while the tomatoes are added to the cream sauce for a rich, flavorful dish. This recipe was adapted from our popular Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce to serve two instead of four.

Carolyn Malcoun
EatingWell.com, September 2021

Credit: Brie Passano

  • Sprinkle chicken with a pinch each salt and pepper. Heat sun-dried tomato oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add the chicken and cook, turning once, until browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 165°F, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

  • Add sun-dried tomatoes and shallot to the pan. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Increase heat to high and add wine. Cook, scraping up any browned bits, until the liquid has mostly evaporated, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium and stir in cream, any accumulated juices from the chicken and the remaining pinch each salt and pepper; simmer for 2 minutes. Return the chicken to the pan and turn to coat with the sauce. Serve the chicken topped with the sauce and parsley.

291 calories; fat 14g; cholesterol 99mg; sodium 270mg; carbohydrates 8g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 28g; sugars 3g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 7g; vitamin a iu 777IU; potassium 344mg.
