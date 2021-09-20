Chicken & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan for Two

In this easy weeknight dinner, we combine lean chicken breast and sautéed spinach for a flavorful meal that is simple and quick. This recipe was adapted from our popular Chicken & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan to serve two instead of four.

Devon O'Brien
EatingWell.com, September 2021

Credit: Brie Passano

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a saucepan of water to boil; cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and set aside.

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a medium high-sided skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken, salt and pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until just cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in wine, lemon zest and lemon juice; bring to a simmer.

  • Remove from heat. Stir in spinach and the cooked pasta. Cover and let stand until the spinach is just wilted. Divide between 2 plates and top each serving with 1 tablespoon Parmesan.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
scant 2 cups
Per Serving:
466 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 87mg; sodium 497mg; carbohydrates 48g; dietary fiber 7g; protein 37g; sugars 3g; niacin equivalents 16mg; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 7119IU; potassium 1102mg.
