Sagwa Chamoe Saelleodeu (Melon Salad)

Grassy with hints of licorice, perilla leaves are often used in fermented vegetables and to wrap meat before grilling, while the seeds can be used as a garnish or pressed for their oil.Made from salted, fermented and dried ume (a type of stone fruit), umeboshi paste lends a tangy, astringent note. You can make your own by passing finely chopped umeboshi through a fine-mesh sieve. Some large grocery stores sell these Korean pantry staples, but you may need to visit your local Korean or Asian market or order them online.