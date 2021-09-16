Sagwa Chamoe Saelleodeu (Melon Salad)

Sagwa chamoe is a melon native to Korea, predominantly grown by farmers in the Gyeonggi-do province. The creamy white flesh stays crunchy even when ripe. Look for it at Korean markets or make this salad with underripe honeydew. Read more about this recipe.

Dennis Lee
EatingWell Magazine, October 2021

15 mins
15 mins
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk olive oil, vinegar, umeboshi paste, perilla (or sesame) seeds, perilla (or sesame) oil, honey (or sugar) and salt in a small bowl.

  • Toss melon with lemon juice in a large bowl. Add perilla (or shiso) leaves and the dressing and toss to coat. Garnish with more seeds and leaves, if desired.

Tip

Grassy with hints of licorice, perilla leaves are often used in fermented vegetables and to wrap meat before grilling, while the seeds can be used as a garnish or pressed for their oil.Made from salted, fermented and dried ume (a type of stone fruit), umeboshi paste lends a tangy, astringent note. You can make your own by passing finely chopped umeboshi through a fine-mesh sieve. Some large grocery stores sell these Korean pantry staples, but you may need to visit your local Korean or Asian market or order them online.

Nutrition Facts

1 cup
117 calories; fat 6g; sodium 338mg; carbohydrates 16g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 1g; sugars 14g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 87IU; potassium 396mg.
