Gat Kimchi Bokkeum Bap (Mustard-Green Kimchi Fried Rice)

Cooling cooked rice is key here—it dries out the rice and firms it up so it doesn't stick together when it's fried, yielding fluffier results. Read more about this recipe.

Mina Park and Kwang Uh
EatingWell Magazine, October 2021

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
3

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 3 tablespoons canola (or avocado) oil in a large flat-bottom wok or large skillet over high heat. Add scallions and ginger and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add kimchi and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until the moisture has evaporated, about 2 minutes. Add tamari (or soy sauce); cook for 1 minute more.

  • Add rice and stir to break up any clumps. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the rice is well coated and starts to toast, about 3 minutes. Add sesame oil and sesame seeds and cook, stirring, until hot, about 2 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon canola (or avocado) oil in a medium nonstick or cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Crack eggs into the pan and cook to desired doneness, 1 1/2 to 2 minutes for a runny yolk and 3 1/2 to 4 minutes for a firmer yolk.

  • Mix gim into the rice and serve topped with the eggs.

Tip

Gim (dried, toasted algae, aka nori) is sold in both large sheets for making sushi and small sheets in snack packs. Some large grocery stores sell this Korean pantry staple, but you may need to visit your local Korean or Asian market or order it online.

Associated Recipe

Gat Kimchi

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups rice & 1 egg
Per Serving:
543 calories; fat 29g; cholesterol 186mg; sodium 371mg; carbohydrates 57g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 14g; sugars 2g; niacin equivalents 6mg; saturated fat 4g; vitamin a iu 1607IU; potassium 443mg.
