Gat Kimchi Mandoo (Mustard-Green Kimchi Dumplings)
This dumpling recipe uses gat kimchi as its filling for bright flavor in every bite. Be sure to cook the kimchi in Step 2 until almost no liquid remains—a watery filling can mean soggy wrappers and broken dumplings. Read more about this recipe.
EatingWell Magazine, October 2021
Credit: Ryan Liebe
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Freeze uncooked dumplings (Steps 1-5) in a single layer on a baking sheet, then transfer to a sealable plastic bag and freeze for up to 1 month. Cook from frozen.
Equipment
Parchment paper
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:6 dumplings & 1 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
410 calories; fat 22g; cholesterol 59mg; sodium 692mg; carbohydrates 32g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 19g; sugars 1g; niacin equivalents 6mg; saturated fat 7g; vitamin a iu 990IU; potassium 423mg.