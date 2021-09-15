Gat Kimchi (Mustard-Green Kimchi)

The variety of gat (mustard greens) that Kristyn Leach cultivates on Namu Farm in Winters, California, is from Jeolla-do, the Korean province that chef Mina Park's family is from. Park, who explores Korean food traditions with her husband, Kwang Uh, at Baroo and Shiku in Los Angeles, started growing Leach's gat in her garden this year and it brought her a sense of connection to her ancestors as she cultivated and cooked with it. This lemony version of gat kimchi is one of Park's favorite treats. Read more about Leach here.

Mina Park
EatingWell Magazine, October 2021

Credit: Ryan Liebe

35 mins
5 days
10

Ingredients

Directions

  • Toss mustard greens with salt in a large bowl. Let stand, tossing once or twice, for 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine water, pear, daikon, ginger, garlic, scallion and lemon juice in a blender; process until smooth. Strain the puree through a fine-mesh sieve set over a bowl, pressing on the solids to extract the liquid. Discard the solids. Stir lemon zest into the liquid.

  • Pack the mustard greens and any accumulated liquid into a sterilized quart jar. Pour the lemony liquid over the greens. Press down on the greens with a wooden spoon or spatula until they are submerged.

  • Screw on the lid. Place the jar in a cool, dark spot and ferment at room temperature for 5 to 7 days. (If it's hot, 2 to 3 days may be enough). When it's fermented to your liking, refrigerate for up to 3 weeks.

To make ahead

Refrigerate kimchi for up to 3 weeks.

Quart jar, sterilized

1/4 cup
14 calories; sodium 79mg; carbohydrates 2g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 1g; sugars 1g; vitamin a iu 1374IU; potassium 178mg.
