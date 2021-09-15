Gat Kimchi (Mustard-Green Kimchi)

The variety of gat (mustard greens) that Kristyn Leach cultivates on Namu Farm in Winters, California, is from Jeolla-do, the Korean province that chef Mina Park's family is from. Park, who explores Korean food traditions with her husband, Kwang Uh, at Baroo and Shiku in Los Angeles, started growing Leach's gat in her garden this year and it brought her a sense of connection to her ancestors as she cultivated and cooked with it. This lemony version of gat kimchi is one of Park's favorite treats. Read more about Leach here.