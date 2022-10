Made this exactly as the recipe stated. I loved it except for the pepper. 1/2 t black pepper and 1/2 t red crushed pepper was too much for me so next time I make it I will add 1/4 t red pepper and omit the black pepper. I also added 1 cut up sweet potato to the pot and since the lentils drank up most of the broth I added another 14.5 oz can of chicken broth which was the perfect amount. I will be adding this recipe to my favorites book and plan on making it again very soon. Yummy!