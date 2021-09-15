Siraegi Guk (Radish-Top Soup)

This rustic soup is traditionally made with dried radish greens, but this recipe from chef Dennis Lee of California's Namu Stonepot restaurants features fresh ones. Some Korean and Asian markets sell young radishes, which are predominantly the greens—perfect for making this dish. Lacinato kale is a good substitute. Round out the meal with steamed rice and kimchi. Read more about the recipe.

Dennis Lee
EatingWell Magazine, October 2021

Gallery

Credit: Ryan Liebe

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine water, anchovies, shiitakes and kombu in a large pot. Bring to a boil over high heat. Remove the anchovies, shiitakes and kombu with a slotted spoon or skimmer; discard.

    Advertisement

  • Add radish tops (or kale), tofu, onion, pork (if using), garlic, doengjang, fish sauce and gochugaru to the broth. Bring to a boil and cook for 5 minutes. Reduce heat to low and simmer until the greens are tender, about 10 minutes more. Ladle the soup into bowls and garnish with scallions.

Tip

Dried anchovies add rich flavor to soups and stews or can be eaten as a snack. Doengjang is a flavorful paste made from fermented soybeans. Fruity, smoky gochugaru is made from sun-dried hot red peppers. Kombu (dried kelp) is used to add umami to many Korean soups. Some large grocery stores sell these Korean pantry staples, but you may need to visit your local Korean or Asian market or order them online.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
115 calories; fat 2g; cholesterol 2mg; sodium 851mg; carbohydrates 17g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 9g; sugars 2g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 17250IU; potassium 180mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/31/2022