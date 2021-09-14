Vegetarian Chopped Power Salad with Creamy Cilantro Dressing

This healthy vegetarian salad recipe features chickpeas and quinoa for a boost of protein. Cilantro adds color and flavor when blended to make a creamy dressing. Serve this cold salad for lunch or dinner.

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, September 2021; updated October 2022

Gallery

Credit: Brie Passano

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine cilantro, buttermilk, mayonnaise, shallot, vinegar, salt and pepper in a mini food processor. Process until well blended.

    Advertisement

  • Combine lettuce, kale, chickpeas, carrots, bell pepper and quinoa in a large bowl. Drizzle the dressing over the salad and toss well to coat. Sprinkle with pepitas before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 2½ cups
Per Serving:
362 calories; fat 17g; cholesterol 6mg; sodium 397mg; carbohydrates 38g; dietary fiber 9g; protein 13g; sugars 6g; niacin equivalents 2mg; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 10979IU; potassium 634mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 10/08/2022