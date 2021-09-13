Loaded Broccoli Casserole
We take the traditional loaded baked potato toppings—bacon, Cheddar cheese and sour cream—and toss them with roasted broccoli instead. The result is a cheesy side dish that will have everyone rushing to eat their vegetables.
EatingWell.com, September 2021
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:3/4 cup
Per Serving:
170 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 32mg; sodium 305mg; carbohydrates 7g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 9g; sugars 2g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 6g; vitamin a iu 2966IU; potassium 358mg.