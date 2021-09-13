Loaded Broccoli Casserole

2 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

We take the traditional loaded baked potato toppings—bacon, Cheddar cheese and sour cream—and toss them with roasted broccoli instead. The result is a cheesy side dish that will have everyone rushing to eat their vegetables.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, September 2021

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Lightly coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Place bacon in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat; cook until crisp, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate to cool, then chop (reserve drippings in the pan).

  • Add broccoli, pepper and salt to the pan and toss with the bacon drippings until coated. If your bacon didn't render much fat, add up to 1 tablespoon oil; toss to coat. Transfer to the baking dish and roast, stirring once or twice, until tender, about 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine 1 cup cheese, sour cream and half the scallions in a small bowl. When the broccoli is tender, add the cheese mixture to the baking pan and stir to coat well. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cup cheese and the reserved bacon. Bake the cheese is melted, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle with the remaining scallions.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3/4 cup
Per Serving:
170 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 32mg; sodium 305mg; carbohydrates 7g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 9g; sugars 2g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 6g; vitamin a iu 2966IU; potassium 358mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 10/20/2022